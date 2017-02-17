Sikhs Step Up, Welcome Oroville Dam E...

Sikhs Step Up, Welcome Oroville Dam Evacuees in Their Temples

Tuesday Feb 14

Members of the Sikh faith are inviting the 188,000 evacuees that were forced to leave their homes because of the damaged Oroville Dam emergency spillway to come to their temples to eat and rest. "We're well prepared, all gurdwaras are indeed open, we have meals and temporary shelter for needy," the Stockton Gurdwara wrote on Tuesday.

