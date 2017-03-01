Sikhs, Dera followers clash in Pb14 m...

Sikhs, Dera followers clash in Pb14 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: India.com

Ferozepur, Feb 25 A clash broke out between radical Sikh outfits and 'Premis' - the followers of Sirsa based Dera Sacha Sauda - over holding of 'Naam Charcha' at Mallanwala block of this border district today. Timely intervention of the police, deployed in heavy numbers, prevented the situation from taking an ugly turn, yet certain unidentified youths pelted stones and damaged one vehicle belonging to a 'Premi'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sikh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mazhabi chudai kise psnd hair?? (Feb '16) 1 hr Najma Khan 24
jatts have cast issue u say?? (Sep '07) 3 hr Ranvijay 262
delhi unsatisfied housewife (Apr '15) 18 hr vikas 3,853
Delhi Noida Playboy (Mar '16) 19 hr rohan 2
jaipur gay sex (Jul '16) 21 hr hot top 386
kaun ladki college ya office bina panty ke jati... Tue jaya 44
Sex ki pyasi girl. ....yha apni ichha btao. . (Dec '15) Feb 27 saket 139
See all Sikh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sikh Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,242,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC