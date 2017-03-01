Sikhs, Dera followers clash in Pb14 min ago

Ferozepur, Feb 25 A clash broke out between radical Sikh outfits and 'Premis' - the followers of Sirsa based Dera Sacha Sauda - over holding of 'Naam Charcha' at Mallanwala block of this border district today. Timely intervention of the police, deployed in heavy numbers, prevented the situation from taking an ugly turn, yet certain unidentified youths pelted stones and damaged one vehicle belonging to a 'Premi'.

