Sikh Temples Open Their Doors To Oroville Dam Evacuees
More than 180,000 people in Northern California were ordered to evacuate late on Sunday due to erosion of the emergency spillway in the nation's tallest dam. Several Sikh temples in the area opened their doors to people in need of places to spend the night.
