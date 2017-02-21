Sikh man allowed to wear kirpan to workplace in UK9 min ago

Sikh man allowed to wear kirpan to wo...

London, Feb 19 A British Sikh man, working at an international telecom firm in the UK, has been given permission to wear kirpan to the workplace after initially being refused. The Sikh Council, among the largest representative bodies for the Sikhs in the UK, had intervened on behalf of the unnamed worker to explain the Sikh articles of faith following which the employer conceded and has since adopted a policy permitting the individual to wear his kirpan in the workplace.

