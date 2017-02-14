Sikh band 'White Sun' wins Grammy for Best New Age album
Members of White Sun pose in the press room with the Best New Age Album Grammy, for 'White Sun II', during the 59th Annual Grammy music Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. California-based music group White Sun defeated the likes of Enya and Vangelis to win the Grammys 2017 in the New Age category for their second album White Sun II .
