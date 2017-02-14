NYPD Sikhs mark one month since lifti...

NYPD Sikhs mark one month since lifting of turban, beard ban

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: News12.com

It's been a month since Sikh officers in the NYPD have been allowed to wear turbans and grow out their beards - a reflection of Officer Gurvinder Singh in the 76th Precinct is one of about 160 Sikhs on the job citywide. He told News 12 Brooklyn that questions he gets about his appearance in the community represents an opportunity for progress and understanding.

