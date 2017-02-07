Norwich community meal Sunday will feature taste of northern Indian Sikh tradition
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Norwich - The weekly community meal hosted by local groups at Lee Memorial United Methodist Church will have a different flavor this Sunday, as the new Connecticut chapter of the international group United Sikhs will bring the taste of northern Indian Punjabi food to the Norwich community. Called “langar seva," which translates as a community meal with selfless service, the event aims to bring together people of all backgrounds, income levels and religions to share a meal and socialize, said Swaranjit Singh Khalsa of Norwich, a founding member of the Connecticut United chapter.
