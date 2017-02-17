Kaur Project explores diverse identit...

Kaur Project explores diverse identities of Sikh women in the Lower Mainland

The Kaur project that photographs and profiles Sikh women in the Lower Mainland is getting worldwide attention. Two Vancouver women are harnessing the feminist origins of the traditional surname Kaur to give voice to Sikh women in the Lower Mainland.

