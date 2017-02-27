Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Commit...

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Election 2017: All you need to know

Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Indian Express

The Sikh community in the National Capital will on Sunday vote to elect members of the Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee responsible for taking care of nine historical Sikh places of worship, 18 schools and six colleges among other institutions. The campaign for DSGMC polls ended at 5 pm on Friday.

