Delhi Gurdwara Polls: Punjab over, Sad in Delhi fires at Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

WHILE SAD leadership in Punjab sought Dera Sacha Sauda's support for the February 4 Assembly elections, the party unit in Delhi is going all out to spew venom against Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the run-up to the February 26 Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee elections where it is locked in a triangular fight with SAD Delhi led by Paramjti Singh Sarna and Panthic Sewa Dal supported by Aam Aadmi Party . SAD leadership, including DSGMC chief Manjit Singh GK and senior leader Avtar Singh Hit, are mincing no words to target the Dera chief, invoking the cases he faces.

