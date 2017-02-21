Delhi Gurdwara Polls: Punjab over, Sad in Delhi fires at Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

WHILE SAD leadership in Punjab sought Dera Sacha Sauda's support for the February 4 Assembly elections, the party unit in Delhi is going all out to spew venom against Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the run-up to the February 26 Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee elections where it is locked in a triangular fight with SAD Delhi led by Paramjti Singh Sarna and Panthic Sewa Dal supported by Aam Aadmi Party . SAD leadership, including DSGMC chief Manjit Singh GK and senior leader Avtar Singh Hit, are mincing no words to target the Dera chief, invoking the cases he faces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.