Akali Dal sees 'conspiracy' against S...

Akali Dal sees 'conspiracy' against Sikh community

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Nerve News

Chandigarh, Feb 11 - In its first meeting after the February 4 voting for assembly elections in the state, Punjab's ruling Shiromani Akali Dal said certain elements were indulging in a deep-rooted and dangerous conspiracy to weaken the Sikh community in the state. Akali Dal general secretary Harcharan Singh Bains, in a statement issued after the party's core committee meeting, said: The party feels that there is a deep-rooted and dangerous conspiracy by forces inimical to the Khalsa Panth to create confusion and sow seeds of disunity in Panthic ranks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sikh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kaun apni maa ko khud nahi sirf dusron se chudw... (Mar '15) 6 min lund lumba 1,775
pyasi housewife (Jun '15) 10 min Kamlesh 27,878
meri maa behan ko chodo (Mar '15) 21 min lund lumba 8,353
Kya bhai ke sath sex karna sahi h ya galat (Apr '15) 28 min punam 1,692
gaysex in kota 45 min adi 3
meri biwi ke aashiq 54 min Kaml 4
bhabhi ji ghar par hai to secret sex karna chah... 1 hr rajj 2
See all Sikh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sikh Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,496 • Total comments across all topics: 278,807,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC