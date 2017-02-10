Akali Dal sees 'conspiracy' against Sikh community

Chandigarh, Feb 11 - In its first meeting after the February 4 voting for assembly elections in the state, Punjab's ruling Shiromani Akali Dal said certain elements were indulging in a deep-rooted and dangerous conspiracy to weaken the Sikh community in the state. Akali Dal general secretary Harcharan Singh Bains, in a statement issued after the party's core committee meeting, said: The party feels that there is a deep-rooted and dangerous conspiracy by forces inimical to the Khalsa Panth to create confusion and sow seeds of disunity in Panthic ranks.

