Sonia Gandhi pays obeisance on Prakash Parv1 hour ago

New Delhi[India], Jan. 5: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday paid obeisance to 10th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji as the nation celebrates 350th Prakash Parv. Gandhi said that Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji was not only creator of the gracious "Khalsa," but was also a renowned spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher.

