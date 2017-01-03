Sikhs Applaud US Army's Easing of Res...

Sikhs Applaud US Army's Easing of Restrictions on Turbans, Beards

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Voice of America

For Major Kamal Kalsi, it took 50 congressional signatures and 15,000 petitioners in a letter to the defense secretary to obtain a religious accommodation in 2009. A U.S. soldier simply wanted to serve the United States while keeping the articles of his Sikh faith - a turban and beard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sikh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gay sex chandigarh (Jul '16) 3 min rajan 592
rich old ladies 18 min karan 624
delhi gay ful masti wid safe plac (Jun '15) 19 min Top 4,854
Gorakhpur gay sex (Jan '16) 22 min prem 181
kise apni biwi chudana h (Mar '15) 29 min karan 3,781
gay sex in haryana for all age (Mar '16) 36 min lallu 1,252
new hindu pooja (May '15) 39 min ajeet8871430102 63
meri maa behan ko chodo (Mar '15) 2 hr Vijay5483 7,755
See all Sikh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sikh Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,582 • Total comments across all topics: 277,811,412

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC