Sikh devotees praise Bihar for successfully hosting Prakash Parv
Patna, Jan 7 : The week-long Prakash Parv has finally come to a close in Patna-the place where the 10th Guru of the Sikh, Guru Govind Singh was born and spent his early childhood. [NK More] The function was organized to commemorate the 350th birth anniversaryof the 10th Sikh guru.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|delhi gay ful masti wid safe plac (Jun '15)
|3 min
|Top
|4,915
|Kya Hindu Ladki khade lund ki pooja karti hain? (Oct '12)
|5 min
|Guru069
|297
|lund ki pyasi housewife nd divorce delhi all age (Oct '15)
|11 min
|AttitudeKiller
|1,136
|wife swapping (May '15)
|14 min
|AttitudeKiller
|4,156
|bthroom me sis or mom ki bra penty kon dekhta he (Apr '15)
|21 min
|j mom lover
|1,674
|me hot h wife
|22 min
|Kaml
|5
|Gujarat anand me biwi kp chodvana he (Apr '16)
|26 min
|Kaml
|35
|meri maa behan ko chodo (Mar '15)
|1 hr
|Raj
|7,808
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC