Sikh devotees praise Bihar for successfully hosting Prakash Parv

Saturday Jan 7

Patna, Jan 7 : The week-long Prakash Parv has finally come to a close in Patna-the place where the 10th Guru of the Sikh, Guru Govind Singh was born and spent his early childhood. [NK More] The function was organized to commemorate the 350th birth anniversaryof the 10th Sikh guru.

