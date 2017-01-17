Pakistan will be recognised as minori...

Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-friendly country: Sharif

There are 1 comment on the Times of Oman story from Wednesday Jan 11, titled Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-friendly country: Sharif. In it, Times of Oman reports that:

Sikhs including minority Pakistani devotees gather at the Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, the third most sacred city for the followers of the Sikh religion, on April 13, 2014. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said he has advised government officials to spare no efforts in hosting pilgrims and the protection and expansion of minorities' places of worship.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Parivasi

Glasgow, UK

#1 Wednesday Jan 11
Pakistan is one of the worst countries for minorities safety rights. Most lying and deceiving country
Which the world found out when Osama was found in Pakistan. They need to change the mind set of
Police which has two laws. One for the majority and the other for minorities. They burn people in the daylight. They rape women and men (only country in the world where men and young boys are raped) and get away with it. Police doesn't touch them because they are in the majority. Either search in the google or ask some truthfull Pakistani (yes there are some but a rare commodity).
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sikh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wife chodwani hai gujarat me (Dec '15) 4 min yoyo 76
muslim aurat badi randi hoti he (Aug '15) 6 min ali 309
Kis kis ne apne ristedar ki chudai ki hai (Jun '15) 7 min big lund 218
Koi housewife hai ? Jiska pati bahar job krta (Mar '16) 10 min amit 1,262
Mujhe gaand marwana hai. 10 min suinl babbar 7
lun fudi (only punjabi no hindi please) 11 min ChoduBOY 8818059853 374
kis kis ko lund chusna pasand h ..whatsapp98764... (Apr '15) 15 min ChoduBOY 8818059853 2,043
delhi gay ful masti wid safe plac (Jun '15) 1 hr vishal 5,072
pyasi housewife (Jun '15) 2 hr 34man7339844084 26,530
meri maa behan ko chodo (Mar '15) 2 hr suinl babbar 8,017
See all Sikh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sikh Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,855 • Total comments across all topics: 278,010,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC