Muslim Organisation welcomes Sikh pilgrims in Patna
Patna: Bihar Anjuman, a leading voluntary organization of Bihar, welcomed Sikh devotees during the 350th Prakashotsav of Guru Gobind Singh in Patna for three days during 2-4 January. The Anjuman offered free coffee, water and biscuits at their stall at Gaighat near the Gurudwara.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indian Muslim Statements.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tumari maa ko kiska lund pasand hai (Apr '16)
|1 min
|krishna
|319
|Kiske pati bahar job karte hai ? Sex ki pyasi k...
|1 min
|chut ka7339844084...
|29
|lun fudi (only punjabi no hindi please)
|3 min
|chut ka7339844084...
|334
|delhi mai koi pargnent hona cheti hai
|20 min
|khan Sam hott boy
|20
|only lesbian
|26 min
|Deepu
|38
|chandigarh ki rich ladies comment here
|27 min
|ronit
|55
|delhi gay ful masti wid safe plac (Jun '15)
|35 min
|krishna
|4,600
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC