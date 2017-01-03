Muslim Organisation welcomes Sikh pil...

Muslim Organisation welcomes Sikh pilgrims in Patna

Patna: Bihar Anjuman, a leading voluntary organization of Bihar, welcomed Sikh devotees during the 350th Prakashotsav of Guru Gobind Singh in Patna for three days during 2-4 January. The Anjuman offered free coffee, water and biscuits at their stall at Gaighat near the Gurudwara.

