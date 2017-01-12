Long court battle over Sikh business ...

Long court battle over Sikh business empire takes another turn

A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals remanded back to the U.S. District Court of Oregon a lawsuit brought by the widow of Yogi Bhajan against her husband's advisors, who she claims improperly excluded her and their children from management boards of two nonprofits that her husband started. The nonprofits are associated with the Sikh Dharma religious community.

Sikh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
