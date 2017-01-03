Hundreds of Sikh NRIs offer voluntary...

Hundreds of Sikh NRIs offer voluntary service at Patna event

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Patna, Jan 3 - Hundreds of Sikh NRIs participating in the celebrations of the 350th birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh, are enthusiastically performing 'kar seva' or voluntary service as devout Sikhs. Many of these NRIs -- including businesswomen, doctors, lawyers, technical consultants and professionals from other fields -- were quite gung-ho about their selfless religious activities and said they were lucky to get an opportunity to participate in the religious event and do something for the devotees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sikh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
phonesex kise krna hai ? 29 min Prince Of Women 33
mumbai gay sex (Jun '16) 39 min sanjay 294
late night maa ki chudai (Aug '15) 1 hr Parivasi 56
meri maa zeenat ko chodo 2 hr bonk 23
mai apni cousin ke sath sex karna chahta hun.. (Sep '15) 2 hr Rishabh chopra 117
apni behan ke bare me gandi gandi baaten karna (Jan '13) 2 hr bonk 2,457
kiski mom ghar me porn movie dekhti hai 2 hr bonk 90
delhi gay ful masti wid safe plac (Jun '15) 4 hr randi ka beta raza 4,447
See all Sikh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sikh Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. South Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,655 • Total comments across all topics: 277,575,836

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC