Hundreds of Sikh NRIs offer voluntary service at Patna event

Patna, Jan 3 - Hundreds of Sikh NRIs participating in the celebrations of the 350th birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh, are enthusiastically performing 'kar seva' or voluntary service as devout Sikhs. Many of these NRIs -- including businesswomen, doctors, lawyers, technical consultants and professionals from other fields -- were quite gung-ho about their selfless religious activities and said they were lucky to get an opportunity to participate in the religious event and do something for the devotees.

