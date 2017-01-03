Guru Gobind Singh espoused the cause of respect for all religions: Punjab CM
Patna, Jan 5 : Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday urged all the devotees to follow the philosophy and teachings of great Sikh Guru to carve out an egalitarian society irrespective of parochial considerations of caste, color and creed. [NK Punjab] Addressing the gathering during a religious congregation here to commemorate the 350th birth anniversary of 10th Sikh Guru, Badal said that Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji was a true votary of socialism, human rights and religious freedom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tumari maa ko kiska lund pasand hai (Apr '16)
|2 min
|sameer_hot
|345
|biwi ki chudai gair mard se (Apr '15)
|3 min
|Siwan gpj
|7,241
|6 dosto ka group aur choti bhn ki chdai story
|4 min
|randi ka beta raza
|16
|pyasi army ki wife jo akeli tadpti h (Oct '15)
|4 min
|jhakas
|202
|hi freinds
|8 min
|sameer_hot
|199
|hindu ladka kutta hota hai (Aug '11)
|10 min
|randi ka beta raza
|1,276
|kon aapni wife ko imo par dikhayenga
|12 min
|chod
|9
|delhi gay ful masti wid safe plac (Jun '15)
|46 min
|rehan
|4,657
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC