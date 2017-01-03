Guru Gobind Singh espoused the cause ...

Guru Gobind Singh espoused the cause of respect for all religions: Punjab CM

Patna, Jan 5 : Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday urged all the devotees to follow the philosophy and teachings of great Sikh Guru to carve out an egalitarian society irrespective of parochial considerations of caste, color and creed. [NK Punjab] Addressing the gathering during a religious congregation here to commemorate the 350th birth anniversary of 10th Sikh Guru, Badal said that Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji was a true votary of socialism, human rights and religious freedom.

