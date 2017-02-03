Canadian mayor dons turban and dances for religious tolerance

The video of writer Gurdeep Pandher, right, teaching mayor Dan Curtis how to wear a Sikh turban has gone viral from the town of Whitehorse, the Yukon Territory capital, in northwest Canada. Screenshot from video A Canadian mayor did not know what he was getting into when he agreed to meet with a local Sikh constituent - a viral video of the pair tying a turban and dancing to Indian music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.