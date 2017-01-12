Canadian mayor dons turban and dances...

Canadian mayor dons turban and dances for religious tolerance

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Religion News Service

The video of writer Gurdeep Pandher, right, teaching Mayor Dan Curtis how to wear a Sikh turban has gone viral from the town of Whitehorse, the Yukon Territory capital, in northwest Canada. Screenshot from video A Canadian mayor did not know what he was getting into when he agreed to meet with a local Sikh constituent - a viral video of the pair tying a turban and dancing to Indian music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sikh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
real women aged 40 to 50 year jo sex chahti h r... 6 min dev8128961712what... 57
kisne apni biwi se gand marwai hai 7 min ahh 78
wife ki baate 8 min pk d 121
kiya sagi bahan ko chodna sahi he (Apr '15) 13 min ahh 2,316
aunty bhabhi and girls love sex and dosti keliy... 15 min big land 91850497... 1
mummy ki story 22 min Irfan 9
Main Riya 20saal kee hu mujhe sex karna h (Apr '15) 1 hr vishal gujjar 354
See all Sikh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sikh Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,544,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC