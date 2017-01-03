Bihar
City restaurants have decided to continue with levying service charge but they are willing to waive it for any customer who is not satisfied with the dining experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rehan khan
|3 min
|raaz
|2
|jo mujhe chodna chahta hai give ur watsapp no. (Jun '15)
|8 min
|ravi
|1,080
|gandi gaaliyadsun na kise psand he maa behan ki? (Sep '15)
|11 min
|noida gandu
|1,027
|rich old ladies
|14 min
|sunny 1
|596
|Kya bhai ke sath sex karna sahi h ya galat (Apr '15)
|15 min
|sid
|1,575
|pyasi housewife (Jun '15)
|22 min
|priya Singh
|26,315
|Punjabi gay (Dec '15)
|25 min
|roz
|2
|delhi gay ful masti wid safe plac (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|bottm
|4,472
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC