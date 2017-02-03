Australia: 5-year-old Sikh boy denied...

Australia: 5-year-old Sikh boy denied school enrolment for wearing turban

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: DNA India

Australia is home to more than 72,000 Sikh, a population that is expected to rise in this year's census. A five-year-old Sikh boy has been denied school enrolment in Australia for wearing turban as it does not align with its uniform policy, despite a landmark ruling in 2008 against a private institution on the issue.

