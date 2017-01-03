'As the Sun of Suns Rose: The Darkness of the Creeds Was Dispelled' is Released
An enlightened Sikh poet and distinctive prose writer, author Harinder Singh Mehboob had meditated upon world religions, philosophy, literature, psychology, mythology and history for many years. Through it all, there was one serious question in his mind: why are all the religions of the world declined with the passage of time? In his book, " As the Sun of Suns Rose: The Darkness of the Creeds Was Dispelled " , he unveils the untouched secrets of the world religions and the revelations of 10 Sikh Gurus and their manifestations in the conduct of life.
