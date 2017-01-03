Army soldiers can now wear hijabs, tu...

Army soldiers can now wear hijabs, turbans and beards

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

U.S. Army soldiers can now wear hijabs and turbans and grow a beard, changes to official policy long-sought by the Sikh community. Members of the Sikh religious faith cover their hair with a turban or hijab and are prohibited from cutting their hair or beard.

