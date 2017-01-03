Army allows Sikhs permanent exemption...

Army allows Sikhs permanent exemptions to wear beards and turbans, Muslims to wear hijab

The Army has made it easier for Sikhs and observers of other religions to serve in uniform while upholding the tenets of their faiths by simplifying the process to receive a religious appearance accommodation. Brigade-level commanders now must grant religious accommodations to any soldier seeking to wear a religiously mandated beard, turban or Muslim hijab while in uniform with only a few exceptions, Army Secretary Eric Fanning wrote Tuesday in a memorandum.

