'Walking with Nanak' conscious attempt to humanise the saint: Author Haroon Khalid
New Delhi, Dec 8 - Its format is rather unique: part fiction, part history and part travelogue. Pakistani author Haroon Khalid says his third book, Walking With Nanak, is a conscious attempt to humanise the saint and could be the first work of its kind in the country.
