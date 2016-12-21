This attempt by a US Sikh gala will m...

This attempt by a US Sikh gala will melt your heart

The funds raised at the gala organised by Sikh Human Development Fund would help in providing scholarship to 700 bright students in Punjab and neighbouring states who could not pursue studies due to lack of money, the organisation said in a media release. WASHINGTON: A Sikh gala in the US has raised $250,000 to fund scholarship for financially strapped students in Punjab and neighbouring states.

