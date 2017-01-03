The Sikh Rose Parade float represents...

The Sikh Rose Parade float represents a stand against hate

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: The Wave

Volunteers work on United Sikh Mission's Rose Parade float, which depicts the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India at Phoenix Decorating Company's facility on south Raymond Avenue in Pasadena. Volunteers work on United Sikh Mission's Rose Parade float, which depicts the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, at Phoenix Decorating Company's facility on south Raymond Avenue in Pasadena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sikh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
biwi ki chudai gair mard se (Apr '15) 3 min 27 boy 7,201
mjhe apni mummy ko jawan Lund se chudwate dekhn... (Oct '15) 5 min Zalim mard 81
delhi gay ful masti wid safe plac (Jun '15) 14 min Aman 4,496
biwi ko chudwana chahta hu (Feb '16) 17 min Zalim mard 1,157
kis bete ne apni maa ko keyse pata ke choda????? (Oct '15) 22 min big lund 259
bilaspur c.g gay (Apr '16) 46 min ramesh 309
acchi dosti ke liye housewife and girls msg kar... 49 min Rahul Lucknow 74
See all Sikh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sikh Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,335 • Total comments across all topics: 277,619,162

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC