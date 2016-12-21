Sikh NRIs to join Guru Gobind Singh's 350th birth anniversary celebrations in Patna

Chandigarh, Dec 7 - Scores of Non-Resident Indians are expected to join the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh to be held in Patna and the main Sikh shrines in Punjab. Sikh Dharma International from the US has initiated the Raj Khalsa Yatra of 120 persons from all over the US and Canada to gurudwara Sri Patna Sahib.

