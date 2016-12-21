Sikh doctor in US files religious discrimination lawsuit1 hour ago
New York, Dec 28: A Sikh doctor in the US has filed a lawsuit against an American medical organisation alleging he was denied a neurology job for his religious appearance. Jaswinder Pal Singh of Kentucky is a licensed and board certified physician practising in the area of neurology.
