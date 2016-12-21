Sikh campaigners seek release of UK f...

Sikh campaigners seek release of UK files on 1984 Golden Temple assault

London [United Kingdom], Dec.30 : Secret government files said to hold details of British involvement in the assault on the Golden Temple, Sikhism's holiest shrine, in June 1984, that claimed the lives of hundreds of people, should be released to the public, campaigners have urged. [NK UK] Members of the Sikh Federation believe the documents will show there was a greater level of cooperation between the British and Indian governments over the latter's attempts to clear militants from the Golden Temple in the summer of 1984 than has previously been acknowledged, the Guardian reported on Thursday.

