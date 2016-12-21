Punjab Police crackdown on radical le...

Punjab Police crackdown on radical leaders

Chandigarh, Dec 7 - Punjab Police have detained senior leaders and activists of radical Sikh organisations ahead of 'Sarbat Khalsa', officials said on Wednesday. Among those detained were Gurdeep Singh, Parminder Singh and 30 others from Bathinda district.

