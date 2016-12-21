Punjab govt locks horns with Sikh extremists
The Punjab government led by Parkash Singh Badal believes that the Sarbat Khalsa, like last year, will be used to whip up passions against the state government The Shriomani Akali Dal -Bharatiya Janata Party alliance government in Punjab has locked horns with the extremist Sikh elements on the issue of permitting the Sikh religious congregation, Sarbat Khalsa, on eve of assembly elections. With no word from the administration, the organisers have postponed the event to December 18. The government believes that the congregation, like last year, will be used to whip up passions against the Badal government.
