NYPD changes policy on officers, turbans
NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill announced the policy change Wednesday, flanked by officers in navy blue turbans fastened with police brass. "We want to make the NYPD as diverse as possible, and I think this is going to go a long way to help us with that," O'Neill said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|koun apni mummy ki chut me apne hath se lund pr...
|6 min
|new_user
|24
|Only for sister lovers
|6 min
|rajan
|3
|Ahmedabad me sasti randi kidhar miltli hai koi ... (Oct '15)
|11 min
|rkp
|44
|jo mujhe chodna chahta hai give ur watsapp no. (Jun '15)
|17 min
|new_user
|1,065
|Mera nam drashti he ganda sex karne ke liye rep... (Jul '15)
|29 min
|mahesh
|437
|lun fudi (only punjabi no hindi please)
|33 min
|mannmeet
|298
|Housewife Hai Koi yha Jiska man kar rha hai abhi.
|40 min
|Rahul Lucknow
|91
|delhi gay ful masti wid safe plac (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|real phn sex
|4,288
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC