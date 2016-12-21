NYPD changes policy on officers, turbans

NYPD changes policy on officers, turbans

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill announced the policy change Wednesday, flanked by officers in navy blue turbans fastened with police brass. "We want to make the NYPD as diverse as possible, and I think this is going to go a long way to help us with that," O'Neill said.

