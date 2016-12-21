NYPD changes policy on officers, turbans

NYPD changes policy on officers, turbans

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

NOVEMBER 7: New York City Police vehicles are parked in Times Square ahead of a press conference with Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill, November 7, 2016 in New York City. With both presidential candidates holding their election night events in New York City, the NYPD has stepped up security ahead of election day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sikh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ludhiana gay sex 4 min sissyboy 24
Secret Sex housewife or girl whtsapp (Jun '15) 8 min jaat 246
biwi ki chudai gair mard se (Apr '15) 18 min xxx 7,143
Maa Behan ki bate and pics Share (Jan '16) 21 min khan Sam hott boy 14
unsatisfied women jo pregnant hona chhati h 26 min rkk7339844084 8
Badi didi ki gand meri jaan (Oct '15) 28 min vijay 43
Punjabi girl sex (May '16) 29 min khan Sam hott boy 60
koi black moti anty ya bhabhi h in rpr gupt sam... 1 hr raj 129
See all Sikh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sikh Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,466 • Total comments across all topics: 277,504,185

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC