Four-day Sikh festival opens in Singa...

Four-day Sikh festival opens in Singapore

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Newkerala.com

Singapore, Dec 23 : A four-day festival to mark the 350th birthday of Guru Gobind Singh opened here on Friday. [NK World] Thousands of Sikhs from around the region were expected to attend the "Naam Ras Kirtan Darbar", a biennial event which started in 2002, said a report in the Strait Times on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sikh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kiski wife ne dusro ke sath sex kiya he (Apr '15) 1 min Dasi jaat boy 6,114
yr koi apni gf ko phaswana chahta hai 2 min jimmy 29
in surat (Sep '15) 3 min Guest 14
Bahan school dress me maal lagti hai ya normal ... 3 min jimmy 10
kiski mummy konsi acctar ki tarh dikhti he 4 min Deekap malik 8
meri maa behan ko chodo (Mar '15) 4 min Hunter 7,417
Surat Bottom Or CD (Oct '15) 4 min Guest 17
See all Sikh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sikh Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,238 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,952

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC