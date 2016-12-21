Four-day Sikh festival opens in Singapore
Singapore, Dec 23 : A four-day festival to mark the 350th birthday of Guru Gobind Singh opened here on Friday. [NK World] Thousands of Sikhs from around the region were expected to attend the "Naam Ras Kirtan Darbar", a biennial event which started in 2002, said a report in the Strait Times on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kiski wife ne dusro ke sath sex kiya he (Apr '15)
|1 min
|Dasi jaat boy
|6,114
|yr koi apni gf ko phaswana chahta hai
|2 min
|jimmy
|29
|in surat (Sep '15)
|3 min
|Guest
|14
|Bahan school dress me maal lagti hai ya normal ...
|3 min
|jimmy
|10
|kiski mummy konsi acctar ki tarh dikhti he
|4 min
|Deekap malik
|8
|meri maa behan ko chodo (Mar '15)
|4 min
|Hunter
|7,417
|Surat Bottom Or CD (Oct '15)
|4 min
|Guest
|17
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC