Four-day Sikh festival opens in Singapore

Singapore, Dec 23 : A four-day festival to mark the 350th birthday of Guru Gobind Singh opened here on Friday. [NK World] Thousands of Sikhs from around the region were expected to attend the "Naam Ras Kirtan Darbar", a biennial event which started in 2002, said a report in the Strait Times on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.