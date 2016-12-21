For promoting tolerance, Norwich Sikh...

For promoting tolerance, Norwich Sikh honored by FBI

Wednesday Dec 7

Swaranjit Singh Khalsa, center, a community leader in Norwich, shakes hands with FBI Community Outreach Specialist Charles Grady, left, after receiving the FBI Director's Community Leadership Award from Grady while Norwich Police Chief Patrick Daley, right, applauds while participating in the presentation during the Interfaith Spiritual Wellness Fair held at the Southeastern Mental Health Authority in Norwich on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016.

