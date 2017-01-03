Baljinder Singh Rana, Pirthipal Singh Kang and Barbara Walsh named in New Year Honours List
Baljinder Singh Rana and Pirthipal Singh Kang are set to receive British Empire Medals for achievements made in entirely different fields - football and fire safety - but which both reflect Gravesend's status as a heartland for cross-cultural progression. Mr Rana, 52, has been a member of Guru Nanak Football Club since he was 15 years old, undertaking every role from player to manager, coach to chairman, in the Sikh faith club which is renowned for bringing together players from all backgrounds.
