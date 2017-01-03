Baljinder Singh Rana, Pirthipal Singh...

Baljinder Singh Rana, Pirthipal Singh Kang and Barbara Walsh named in New Year Honours List

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Kent Online

Baljinder Singh Rana and Pirthipal Singh Kang are set to receive British Empire Medals for achievements made in entirely different fields - football and fire safety - but which both reflect Gravesend's status as a heartland for cross-cultural progression. Mr Rana, 52, has been a member of Guru Nanak Football Club since he was 15 years old, undertaking every role from player to manager, coach to chairman, in the Sikh faith club which is renowned for bringing together players from all backgrounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kent Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sikh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
biwi ki chudai gair mard se (Apr '15) 3 min 27 boy 7,201
mjhe apni mummy ko jawan Lund se chudwate dekhn... (Oct '15) 5 min Zalim mard 81
delhi gay ful masti wid safe plac (Jun '15) 14 min Aman 4,496
biwi ko chudwana chahta hu (Feb '16) 17 min Zalim mard 1,157
kis bete ne apni maa ko keyse pata ke choda????? (Oct '15) 22 min big lund 259
bilaspur c.g gay (Apr '16) 46 min ramesh 309
acchi dosti ke liye housewife and girls msg kar... 49 min Rahul Lucknow 74
See all Sikh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sikh Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,335 • Total comments across all topics: 277,619,164

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC