Akali Dal announces free pilgrimage to Sri Nankana Sahib and Sri Panja Sahib

New Delhi, Dec 19 : Punjab Chief Minister Mr. Parkash Singh Badal has vowed to ensure free pilgrimage to Sri Nankana Sahib and Sri Panja Sahib in Pakistan as an extension of ongoing 'Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra'. [NK Punjab] SAD-BJP government has already cherished the long desire of the people of all faiths from the state to offer an opportunity to pay obeisance at sacred cities of Sri Nanded Sahib, Varanasi, Katra , Ajmer Sharif and other holy places by embarking 'MukhMantriTirathYatra' Scheme.

