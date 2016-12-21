1450km on foot for faith

They have walked around 1,450km in a month, but there was hardly any sign of fatigue on their faces. Seventeen pilgrims from Hajur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, arrived at Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib to take part in the Prakash Utsav celebrations to commemorate the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

