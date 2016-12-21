There are on the The Standard story from Wednesday Nov 30, titled Sikh who secured US asylum admits planning terrorist attack. In it, The Standard reports that:

A citizen of India who received asylum in the U.S. and lived in northern Nevada has pleaded guilty to conspiring to plot a terror strike in the Punjab region of his home country on the border with Pakistan, federal law enforcement officials said Tuesday. Balwinder Singh, 42, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks in Reno to conspiracy to provide material support and resources ... A citizen of India who received asylum in the U.S. and lived in northern Nevada has pleaded guilty to conspiring to plot a terror strike in the Punjab region of his home country on the border with Pakistan, federal law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Standard.