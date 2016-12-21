Sikh who secured US asylum admits pla...

Sikh who secured US asylum admits planning terrorist attack

There are 3 comments on the The Standard story from Wednesday Nov 30, titled Sikh who secured US asylum admits planning terrorist attack. In it, The Standard reports that:

A citizen of India who received asylum in the U.S. and lived in northern Nevada has pleaded guilty to conspiring to plot a terror strike in the Punjab region of his home country on the border with Pakistan, federal law enforcement officials said Tuesday. Balwinder Singh, 42, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks in Reno to conspiracy to provide material support and resources ... A citizen of India who received asylum in the U.S. and lived in northern Nevada has pleaded guilty to conspiring to plot a terror strike in the Punjab region of his home country on the border with Pakistan, federal law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Indian man

London, UK

#1 Wednesday Nov 30
Shows what atypical mind should do to innocent people in that region wait till the of judgment to find the real truth
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
African woman

London, UK

#2 Wednesday Nov 30
Indian man wrote:
Shows what atypical mind should do to innocent people in that region wait till the of judgment to find the real truth
I agree with you that singas. Should face death row even if takes 12 years
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Parivasi

Glasgow, UK

#3 Thursday Dec 1
African woman wrote:
<quoted text>

I agree with you that singas. Should face death row even if takes 12 years
A terrorist have no religion. He can fool religious people that he is fighting their battle. He
is fooling them. It's horrible in any God's or Guru's eyes to kill innocent people and create terror.
A person who is dividing people is preaching hatred amung humanity is humanity's enemy. Law
must punish them if found guilty.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sikh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
meri maa behan ko chodo (Mar '15) 1 min Daisy 7,403
biwi ki chudai gair mard se (Apr '15) 2 min Rahul 7,057
behn ka gangbang 8 min syu 2
kattar hindu mazhabi sex kar sakte hai ? 9 min Abbas 2
News Muslim, Sikh faith groups in Regina embrace Chr... 13 min Muslim hypocrisy 2
hindu ki maa ko chodne me jiada maja aata he ya... (Nov '12) 21 min jay 92
muslimo k lund kate kyu hote hai (Mar '15) 21 min huma luswomen 29
delhi gay ful masti wid safe plac (Jun '15) 33 min maru 4,013
See all Sikh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sikh Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,219 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,843

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC