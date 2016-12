Shivraj Chouhan hosts 'kirtan' marking 350th Parkash Utsav of 10th Sikh guru

Bhopal [India] Nov. 28 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday organised a 'kirtan' marking the celebrations of the 350th Parkash Utsav of tenth Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh at his residence here. [NK India] "Words can't describe how enlightened one feels in the presence of Guru Sahib," Singh tweeted.

