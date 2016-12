Khalistan chief, who jumped Punjab jail, arrested

KLF chief Harminder Singh Mintoo is brought out of the Patiala House Courts in New Delhi on Monday. Mintoo was arrested at the Hazrat Nizamuddin station The Delhi police on Monday arrested Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh alias Mintoo, one of the six terrorists who escaped from the Nabha jail in Punjab on Sunday, at the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.

