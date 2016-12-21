Kenya: Rai Roars to Guru Nanak Victory
The Ford Fiesta driver, who recently announced his retirement from the sport after two years of competing at the top level, also achieved a personal milestone. He became one of the elite Sikh drivers to win the Guru Nanak Rally that is considered one of the most significant rallying events by the community.The last winner from the Sikh community was Baldev Chager in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Add your comments below
Sikh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|behn ka gangbang
|5 min
|syu
|2
|kattar hindu mazhabi sex kar sakte hai ?
|6 min
|Abbas
|2
|Muslim, Sikh faith groups in Regina embrace Chr...
|9 min
|Muslim hypocrisy
|2
|hindu ki maa ko chodne me jiada maja aata he ya... (Nov '12)
|17 min
|jay
|92
|muslimo k lund kate kyu hote hai (Mar '15)
|18 min
|huma luswomen
|29
|pyasi housewife (Jun '15)
|19 min
|huma luswomen
|25,995
|agar tmhari mom ko tmhara dost chodna chahta ho...
|23 min
|Anurag srivastava
|188
|delhi gay ful masti wid safe plac (Jun '15)
|30 min
|maru
|4,013
Find what you want!
Search Sikh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC