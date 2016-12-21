Cops manhunt to nab KLF chief's aide

The Delhi Police have launched a manhunt in the Capital and neighbouring areas to nab Kashmeer Singh, the absconding aide of Harminder Singh alias Mintu, the chief of banned terror outfit Khalistan Liberation Force . The fact that Singh had aides in Delhi has alarmed the intelligence agencies about the possible hideouts of former Sikh militants in the Capital, who might be making attempts to revive the movement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.