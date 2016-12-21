Armed men in police uniforms free five in India jailbreak New Delhi...

Armed men in police uniforms free fiv...

Armed men in police uniforms free five in India jailbreak

At least 10 armed men disguised as policemen attacked a high security prison Sunday and freed a top Sikh militant commander and four others in India's Punjab state, officials said. The attackers travelled in cars and stormed Nabha Jail after stabbing a guard at the main gate and firing rounds of live ammunition before fleeing with the inmates.

