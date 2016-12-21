Armed men in police uniforms free five in India jailbreak New Delhi...
At least 10 armed men disguised as policemen attacked a high security prison Sunday and freed a top Sikh militant commander and four others in India's Punjab state, officials said. The attackers travelled in cars and stormed Nabha Jail after stabbing a guard at the main gate and firing rounds of live ammunition before fleeing with the inmates.
