All you need to know about Harminder Singh Mintoo and the Khalistan Liberation Force

Sunday Nov 27 Read more: The Indian Express

The escape of Mintoo though, that has been gaining nationwide attention because of his association with the Khalistan movement and masterminding several terror attacks. In an incident that triggered high alert across Punjab, Khalistan Liberation Force chief, Harminder Singh Mintoo escaped from the Nabha jail in Punjab along with five other dreaded gangsters.

