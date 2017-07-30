The future of Judaism is at stake

The future of Judaism is at stake

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Jerusalem Post

The current crisis is important not only because of what happens at the Western Wall and the relations between Israel and American Jewry, but because the very nature of Judaism is being undermined. The current crisis in relations between Israel and American Jewry arose from the two-pronged attack on various streams of Judaism at last Sunday's cabinet meeting, the first aimed at two non-Orthodox streams, Conservative and Reform, "freezing" the creation of the Robinson's Arch area of the Western Wall as a permanent space for prayer, the second the new Conversion Bill which is aimed at moderate Orthodoxy in Israel as well, placing all control in the hands of the Chief Rabbinate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 1 hr PadMark 682,064
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Jun 26 True Christian wi... 1
News Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings? Jun 19 True Christian wi... 3
News Closing time for the Episcopalians Jun 18 Listen to the Word 1
News Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat... May '17 BB Board 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May '17 red blood relative 39
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May '17 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,754 • Total comments across all topics: 282,217,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC