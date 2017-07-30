The future of Judaism is at stake

The current crisis is important not only because of what happens at the Western Wall and the relations between Israel and American Jewry, but because the very nature of Judaism is being undermined. The current crisis in relations between Israel and American Jewry arose from the two-pronged attack on various streams of Judaism at last Sunday's cabinet meeting, the first aimed at two non-Orthodox streams, Conservative and Reform, "freezing" the creation of the Robinson's Arch area of the Western Wall as a permanent space for prayer, the second the new Conversion Bill which is aimed at moderate Orthodoxy in Israel as well, placing all control in the hands of the Chief Rabbinate.

