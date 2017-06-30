The consequences of backing a loser
I'm reading a succession of whining articles across the Left and far-left American Jewish world about a decision in Israel. If I had to pick one modern Internet phrase to describe all of the sentiments expressed, it would be "butthurt."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|36 min
|TTTNB
|682,155
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Jun 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings?
|Jun 19
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Closing time for the Episcopalians
|Jun 18
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May '17
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May '17
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May '17
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC